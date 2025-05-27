Stranded angler rescued in rough seas off Bang Saen

A 50-year-old man is stranded on a rocky outcrop amid strong waves off Bang Saen in Chon Buri province on Monday. He was later rescued safely. (Photo: Nong Mai Daeng, Chon Buri rescue news Facebook page)

A man who was stranded on a rocky outcrop amid strong waves off Bang Saen in Chon Buri was rescued safely after being unable to return to shore due to the rising tide. He later admitted he was concerned about his fishing gear.

Police officers in the seaside town were alerted by local residents at about 6.30pm on Monday that a man was stranded offshore. When police and rescue workers arrived, they saw the man, aged about 50, continuing to fish despite rough seas about 150 metres from shore.

The rescue team deployed flotation equipment and guided him back to shore. A medical assessment showed he had suffered no injuries, said police.

The fisherman told authorities that he had walked onto the rocky outcrop while the tide was low. During the evening, water levels rose rapidly, coupled with strong winds.

Local residents were shouting out, urging him to return to shore, but he refused. He continued fishing because he hoped the tide would soon recede. However, the tide remained high and he was unable to return until rescuers came to help.

He later admitted he was reluctant to leave due to concerns about his fishing gear.