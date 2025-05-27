Opposition demands info on costly calendars

People’s Party MP Rukchanok Srinork joins social security subscribers outside the Social Security Office in March this year. She and her colleagues have been campaigning for more disclosure about questionable spending by the agency, including an overpriced office building. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

People’s Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn has called for a detailed review of the production of calendars by the Social Security Office (SSO), at a cost of 50 million baht.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Wiroj warned of serious consequences if the SSO insists on using public funds to produce calendars that the majority of its members say they don’t want.

A recent online survey by the SSO showed that over 60% of respondents opposed the production of calendars while around 30% agreed with it.

Mr Wiroj stressed the need for a full investigation into all aspects of the project, including whether the number of calendars ordered and the prices are reasonable, whether all procurement and bidding procedures are legitimate, whether any calendars were improperly sold instead of distributed, and so on.

“If misconduct is found at any stage, criminal charges must be filed against all involved officials, and the case must be referred to the NACC (National Anti-Corruption Commission) for prosecution,” Mr Wiroj said.

He also invited whistleblowers to come forward with any evidence of corruption, favouritism or profiteering related to the calendar production or distribution.

Rukchanok Srinork, another People’s Party MP who has been looking into SSO spending, said recently that the agency has been producing nearly 5 million calendars annually for over a decade, at a cost of around 50 million baht per year without competitive bidding.

However, the distribution channels remain unclear, with many subscribers saying they have never received or been made aware of the calendars.

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, whose ministry oversees the SSO, defended the calendar project, arguing that the voices of the minority in the recent survey must not be ignored.

Production of the calendars requires a year-long planning cycle. Therefore, the current public consultation would influence the production of 2027 calendars, he said.

He emphasised that while the majority may not want the calendar, the minority who do still have rights.

“There are over 12 million people insured under Section 40 of the Social Security Act, including off-system and freelance workers outside Bangkok,” he told reporters.

“It’s true that 60% of them don’t want the calendar, but it’s not like the 30% who still want the calendar don’t have feelings.

“If 60 people say yes and 30 say no, does that mean we force the 30 to comply? I wouldn’t agree. Every person has one vote, and all votes are equal. So we must respect everyone’s rights and not let the majority oppress the minority.”

The Social Security Fund is Thailand’s largest public fund, valued at 2.65 trillion baht. It provides welfare and financial security for 24 million members.