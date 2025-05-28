Instructors, conscripts sentenced over fatal beating

Two military instructors and 11 senior conscripts were on Tuesday sentenced to between 10 and 20 years in jail for the fatal beating of a new conscript last year.

Vorapach Padmasakul, 18, a new army conscript at the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, King's Guard, died after being severely beaten during disciplinary training on Aug 2.

He had joined the military less than three months before his death. Medical reports showed he suffered brain swelling, broken ribs on both sides, a punctured and collapsed lung, fractured collarbone and spinal injuries. Investigators found grounds for an allegation that the two instructors and 11 senior conscripts had a hand in his death.

The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 2 passed the ruling against the 13.

The first instructor, who was last seen with the deceased, received a 20-year jail sentence. The second instructor was sentenced to 15 years. The 11 senior conscripts, serving as assistant instructors, were sentenced to 10 years each.

This marked the first convictions under the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act.

Witnesses -- mostly new conscripts -- gave reliable testimonies, according to the court.

Although the 13 had initially admitted to the assault charges during preliminary questioning, they later withdrew their testimonies after learning of the conscript's death.

Lawyer Kerdphol Kaewkerd said the deceased's parents plan to appeal, believing the first instructor, who was the main offender, deserved a harsher sentence.

The lawyer said the family would also file a lawsuit against the Royal Thai Army, seeking compensation for damages.