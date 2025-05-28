PM pitches prosperity plan at meet

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra yesterday proposed at the 2nd Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit strategies for the group to build economic prosperity and protect human resources and the environment.

The premier, speaking at the summit in Malaysia, also urged all sides involved in the Gaza conflict to proceed with negotiations towards a new ceasefire, prisoner exchange and the provision of humanitarian aid to those affected, said government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap yesterday.

She also expressed her gratitude to all parties who worked behind the scenes for the release in January of Thai nationals held hostage in Gaza, said the spokesman.

In the first strategy she proposed for enhancing the Asean-Gulf state cooperation, she called for closer ties between them to further develop the Halal food industry, clean energy, food security and Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

The second strategy involves supporting the movement and exchanges between the Asean and Gulf states of qualified personnel in fields such as tourism, medicine and healthcare.

The last strategy is for both Asean and the Gulf nations to collectively push to implement the Green Agenda as they transition to sustainable green economies.

Thailand is also looking forward to working more closely with the Gulf countries to improve cooperation between them on issues such as green finance and energy transition, she said.

At the end of the summit, two important documents were endorsed: the Joint Statement of the Second Summit of Asean and the GCC; and the Joint Declaration on Economic Cooperation between Asean and the GCC, according to Mr Jirayu.