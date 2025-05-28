Defence appoints first spokeswoman

Listen to this article

Col Dr Dangjai Souvannakitti has been appointed as the Defence Ministry's first spokeswoman.

Dangjai: Approved by Phumtham

The appointment was approved on Tuesday by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, making her the first woman to hold the position. She succeeds Maj Gen Thanathip Sawangsaeng.

Dr Dangjai, an assistant professor in physiology, has a strong background in military communications. She was part of the spokesperson team during Sutin Klungsang's tenure as defence minister and served as a deputy spokesperson under Maj Gen Thanathip.

She also acted as an interim spokesperson after Maj Gen Thanathip resigned.

Additionally, she has worked as an equilibrium therapist and served as the deputy head of the Department of Physiology at Phramongkutklao College of Medicine.

Along with her appointment, members of the Defence Ministry's spokesperson team were named, including deputy spokesman Col Siwach Chorsawai and head of the ministry's spokesperson office Capt Ketsuda Deecharoen.