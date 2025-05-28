Maritime law set for change

The cabinet has approved in principle a draft amendment to the Maritime Labour Act, aiming to improve labour protections for seafarers and bring Thai law in line with international standards.

Deputy government spokesperson Karom Phonphonklang said the cabinet approved the proposal by the Ministry of Labour on Tuesday to revise the Maritime Labour Act B E 2558 (2015) to reflect current conditions and comply with the Maritime Labour Convention 2006 of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

This would see employment contracts between shipowners and crew members fall under the jurisdiction of the Social Security Act and the Workmen's Compensation Act. That would entitle crew members to legal protection in seven key areas, including health promotion and disease prevention, maternity benefits and unemployment benefits.

The amendment also prohibits shipowners from employing crew under 18 years of age, except in specific cases such as planned training programmes, certified training courses endorsed by the Marine Department, or work required as part of a specific role that does not adversely affect their health, Mr Karom said.

The amendment seeks to abolish the current permit system and instead grant the Marine Department direct authority to oversee and certify training for maritime workers.