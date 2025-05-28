Thaifex-Anuga aspires to become a taste of Asia

Thai-Choice products are showcased at Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2025, organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion in collaboration with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Koelnmesse, Germany. The event began yesterday and runs until Saturday, with business negotiations the day before. Public retail sales begin on May 31 at the Impact Muang Thong Thani's Challenger Halls 1–3. Chanat Katanyu

Thaifex-Anuga Asia kicked off on Tuesday with a focus on promoting Thai cuisine to the world.

For the past 35 years, "Thai-Choice" has exported so many ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook Thai meals and ingredients to over 60 countries globally that it considers itself an ambassador of authentic Thai tastes.

And yet, when it comes to promoting some lesser-known dishes, a strategy of more communication is needed to make Thai food more accessible to foreigners, according to its boss.

That is the audience Thaifex-Anuga Asia caters for. The event is where the latest food and beverage innovations, trends and products are showcased, making it one of Asia's biggest F&B events. Industry leaders and suppliers are seeking to expand their business reach and revenue at Impact Muang Thong Thani until Saturday.

"Most of the international community knows what Thai food looks like, especially among fellow Asian countries like Japan and China," Prao Vajarabhaya, Thai-Choice's managing director, told the Bangkok Post in Muang Thong Thani.

"But there are many more dishes they do not know. People from countries like Ghana or Ethiopia, for example, know Thailand, although they may not know our food, so better communication is needed to tell the world about it," she added.

And to stay true to the brand's "made easy" slogan, she said her products are all truly easy to make.

Meanwhile, Srichanok Wattanasri Wright, Thai-Choice's president, said that to help Thai food become more well-known, it needs to follow global food trends, such as veganism, sustainability, environmentally friendly packaging, functional versus inventive food, and transparent labelling. These will help Thai food become more reachable to global consumers and remain adaptive to changing trends.

But authenticity is the most important thing, she said. "Thai dishes need to dare to be true to themselves when they go abroad. Although certain dishes may seem a bit harsh for foreigners, I believe a single dish can be an opportunity for us all to learn from one another," she said.