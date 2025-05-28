Stand-off after Thai and Cambodian soldiers exchange shots

A Google Maps shows Chong Bok, a mountain pass near the Thailand-Cambodia-Laos border.

Thai and Cambodian soldiers were in a stand-off on Wednesday after a brief exchange of gunfire shots in a disputed border area of the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani early that morning.

There were no casualties.

The shooting occurred near Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani about 5.30am.

According to Matichon Online, the Cambodian soldiers were digging a trench in the disputed area. It published a photo of what it said was the trench. There were no soldiers in the photo.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army which oversees the Northeast, said Thai soldiers on routine patrol saw Cambodian soldiers "changing the geographic aspect of the disputed area" and asked them to stop what they were doing.

The Cambodians responded with gunfire, sparking the brief clash. Local authorities on both sides were discussing the situation, he said.

The 2nd Army chief also said soldiers on both sides should return to their normal positions, to prevent a recurrence of the clash, and await the outcome of high-level negotiations on the demarcation of the area.

He confirmed that no Thai soldiers were injured in the incident.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said Cambodian soldiers had dug ditches in the disputed area for the second time.

On Wednesday morning Thai soldiers saw them securing the newly dug area, and the Cambodian side opened fire, he said.

After the clash, a military officer close to Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha phoned Thai Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthapon Nakpanich and suggested the two sides reduce confrontation, Mr Phumtham said.

He confirmed that Thai and Cambodian soldiers remained at the site of the clash.

“I received a report from the area that the situation made the shooting response necessary for self-defence and the protection of Thai sovereignty. I told them to take precautions. Although the gunfire stopped, forces from both sides remain at the confrontation site,” Mr Phumtham said.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the army spokesman, said earlier that Cambodian soldiers had entered a disputed border area in violation of a previous agreement. Thai soldiers approached them for a talk, as they had done on previous occasions.

The Cambodians apparently misunderstood their intentions and fired upon them. The Thai patrol retaliated. They exchanged shots for about 10 minutes, the spokesman said.

Deputy commanders of the local Thai and Cambodian forces then talked by phone and agreed on a ceasefire, but soldiers from both sides remained at the scene, Maj Gen Winthai said.

On May 2, military officials from both countries held talks and agreed to withdraw their troops from Prasat Ta Muen Thom, an ancient Khmer temple, in Surin province.