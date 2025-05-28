Thai, Cambodian soldiers in brief clash, no casualties

Thai and Cambodian soldiers briefly exchanged shots in a disputed border area of the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani early Wednesday morning.

There were no casualties.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the army spokesman, said the Suranaree Task Force reported the clash happened at 5.30am.

Prior to the incident, Cambodian soldiers had entered a disputed border area in violation of a previous agreement. A group of Thai soldiers approached them for a talk, as they had done on previous occasions.

The Cambodians apparently misunderstood their intentions and fired upon them. The Thai patrol retaliated. They exchanged shots for about 10 minutes, the spokesman said.

Deputy commanders of the local Thai and Cambodian forces then talked by phone and agreed on a ceasefire, but soldiers from both sides remained at the scene, Maj Gen Winthai said.

Media reports said the shooting occurred near Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani.

Security sources were quoted as saying the incident happened in a disputed area both sides had earlier agreed not to occupy.