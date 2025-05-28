Border warehouses' back gates into Myanmar ordered shut

Listen to this article

Officials permanently close the back gate of a border warehouse in Sangkhla Buri district on Tuesday. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI - All gates of border warehouses in Sangkhla Buri district opening into Myanmar's Payathonzu township were ordered closed after a smuggler was arrested carrying about 18 million baht in cash.

The 25-year-old Thai man from Ratchaburi province was arrested on Tuesday at a fertilizer warehouse in Moo 9 village of tambon Nong Lu after stepping onto Thai soil. He had come from Payathonzu through the back gate of the warehouse on Monday morning.

The man was carrying 17.99 million baht in cash.

Sangkhla Buri district chief Suriya Muan-uam and local police inspected the warehouse and later informed the owners of all premises with back gates opening onto Payathonzu that they would have to close them.

There are 42 border buildings in the area with gates opening into Myanmar.

The 25-year-old smuggler told police he had crossed the border using similar back gates on a weekly basis for the last few years. Each time, he had been charged 500 baht.

He said he planned to deposit the money at a commercial bank in Sangkha Buri, and it would be used to pay debts owed to suppliers. He denied any involvement with drug traffickers.

He was released on 3 million baht police bail. The investigation was continuing.