Woman accused of masterminding B800m tax evasion

Suspect arrested in Bangkok had links to eight companies with that dodged tax, police say

Listen to this article

A police officer shows an arrest warrant to a suspect identified only as Anupha, who is accused of helping eight companies evade 800 million baht in taxes. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro Facebook page)

Police in Bangkok have arrested a 64-year-old woman alleged to have masterminded a scheme to help eight companies evade 800 million baht in taxes.

Officers from the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) apprehended the suspect, identified only as Anupha, in front of a hotel in Chatuchak district of Bangkok, said Pol Maj Gen Thatphum Jaruphat, ECD commander.

Ms Anupha was wanted under an arrest warrant issued on May 13 for tax evasion and fraud.

The arrest followed a complaint by an official at the Revenue Department, who had identified suspicious activity involving eight corporate entities. For a start, all of them were registered at the same address – a two-storey house in tambon Thung Sukhla in Si Racha district of Chon Buri province.

According to the complaint, the companies intended to evade value-added tax (VAT) by concealing the sources of their income and expenses. The firms failed to issue tax invoices and receipts for services rendered, did not maintain proper payment documentation, and either underreported or failed to report sales figures.

ECD officers took a deeper look into each firm and discovered that their listed directors were found to be individuals with no actual authority. They were workers and cleaners, suggesting that they were used as proxies.

Investigators arrested a woman listed as a director of one of the eight firms. Further investigation found that the woman, identified only as Somboon, also held directorships in two other companies with suspicious activities.

During questioning, Ms Somboon told police that she was a housekeeper at a company in Laem Chabang district of Chon Buri. Her statement matched with information that the investigators had obtained earlier, said the arresting team.

Police and Revenue Department officials jointly gathered more evidence that led them to Ms Anupha, who was the alleged mastermind behind the tax evasion at the eight firms.

Ms Anupha denied all charges during questioning. She claimed she was only a broker who was hired to facilitate the business operations of the firms.

She refused to give further details, other than saying that the location of the eight companies was her late husband’s house.

She was handed over to the ECD Sub-division 2 for legal action.