Late-night passenger's behaviour rattles ride-hail driver

Listen to this article

(Photo: Aleksandar Pasaric)

A motorbike-hail driver has shared his unnerving experience with a late-night passenger who kept directing him to go into dark backstreets.

He feared he was being set up for a robbery, or worse.

The rider recounted the events on TikTok account @hakim5202349.

He said the incident began in the early morning of May 25 when he accepted a call for a passenger pickup about 4am in the Lat Phrao area. The passenger soon began asking him to change his route, initially directing him into a side street and requesting a stop near a cannabis shop.

Despite being offered several options, the passenger refused them all, asking him to continue deeper into a dark and secluded alley near Khlong Saen Saeb canal.

The rider reported growing unease throughout the journey because of the passenger’s restless behaviour and repeated efforts to stop in isolated areas.

He said he had experience with unusual customer interactions in the past, but this encounter was significantly more worrying because of the perceived risk to his safety. (continues below)

The rider recounting the incident (Photo: @hakim5202349)

The passenger later directed the rider to Ramkhamhaeng Soi 9 via the Rama 9 intersection, instructing him to stop at a bridge. When asked to turn into another dimly lit alley, the rider became increasingly suspicious. Observing that the area was poorly lit and that the passenger was carrying a bag, the rider decided to exit the situation.

The rider used a pretext to turn around and leave the area. Upon doing so, the passenger reportedly reacted with confusion and anxiety, further intensifying the rider’s concerns. The rider then proceeded to a well-lit area in front of a supermarket and ended the trip, with the passenger walking off into a nearby alley. No fare was collected.

Although no crime occurred, the rider expressed concern that the situation could have turned dangerous.

The case highlights ongoing risks for ride-hailing and delivery workers, especially during late hours in poorly lit areas.

The account attracted widespread attention on social media, prompting comments of support and additional reports from other riders who have faced similar experiences. Several commenters advised reporting the incident to the ride-hailing platform and local authorities.