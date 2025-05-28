Sniper kills police officer in Narathiwat

Two others injured during attack at morning flag-raising ceremony at police station

The glass of the Chanae police station is shattered by a bullet from a gunman who fired on officers during a morning flag-raising ceremony in Chanae district of Narathiwat on Wednesday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

A police officer was killed and two others seriously injured in a sniper attack during a morning flag-raising ceremony at a police station in Narathiwat province on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 8.45am at the Chanae police station. According to police radio communications, an unidentified gunman used a sniper rifle to ambush the officers as they were lined up to salute the national flag.

Pol Sgt Abdulloh Makaseng was shot in the head and chest and later succumbed to his injuries. Two other officers sustained critical injuries.

Forensic investigators found that the bullets were fired from a lower elevation, suggesting the shooter had approached the scene on foot and fired from a concealed position. The trajectory indicated a calculated and premeditated attack, police said.

Authorities suspect the attack was carried out by a militant group led by Hayuming-Sidi Putae, which is known to operate in the mountainous areas of Chanae district. The group has been linked to previous violent incidents in the region, investigators said.