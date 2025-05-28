Bangkok armed robbery suspect ‘hit 6 currency exchanges’

Police say Indian man admitted to one-day spree aimed at supporting life of mleisure

Listen to this article

Police search the residence of a suspect who allegedly targeted six currency exchanges in central Bangkok in a single day. (Photo: Metropolitan Police Bureau)

Bangkok police have arrested a 23-year-old Indian armed robbery suspect accused of targeting six currency exchanges across the city in a single day.

The suspect, identified as Aman Siddiqui, was apprehended on Tuesday at noon in the Charoen Nakhon area of Khlong San district. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Bang Rak police station seized approximately 50,000 baht in cash during the arrest.

Cash seized from the suspect (Photo: Metropolitan Police Bureau)

The operation followed reports from Monday, when multiple currency exchange businesses in the Surawong and Silom areas of Bang Rak district were targeted by an armed man. The suspect reportedly used a handgun to threaten employees before fleeing with cash.

CCTV video and witness accounts helped police identify the suspect. Investigators later confirmed that the man used a red-and-black Yamaha motorcycle to commit the robberies.

In one incident in Suriyawong subdistrict of Bang Rak, the suspect failed to obtain cash, but in another, on Silom Road, he made off with 93,000 baht.

Authorities believe the suspect was responsible for at least six similar incidents across the city, including three in the jurisdiction of Yannawa police station, one under Wat Phraya Krai station and two under Bang Rak station. Only the most recent incident reportedly resulted in a successful theft.

Armed with an arrest warrant from the Bangkok South Criminal Court, police tracked the suspect to his residence. A search revealed clothing matching that worn during the robberies, the motorcycle used, and a remaining portion of the stolen cash.

The suspect is taken into custody (Photo: Metropolitan Police Bureau)

During questioning, the suspect initially denied the allegations, claiming the cash was his personal savings. However, police said he later admitted to the crimes, citing a desire for leisure and a fondness for Thai women as his motives.

The suspect was taken to all six crime scenes for a reenactment before being handed over to investigators at the Bang Rak station for legal proceedings.

He faces multiple charges, including armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm in public without a permit.