Murder victim's skull discovered by student on daily run

Police at the scene where a murder victim's skull was discovered. (Photo: Facebook สื่อปราจีนบุรี

CHACHOENGSAO - A 15-year-old student made a harrowing discovery while jogging near a reservoir, stumbling upon a human skull - probably a murder victim.

A forensic examination of the skull and the area it was found has begun and missing persons lists are being examined in hopes of identifying the remains.

The student is in training for the Reserve Officer Training Corps and was on a routine late afternoon run near a water treatment pond in village 2, tambon Saen Phu Dat of Ban Pho district.

He saw something unusual showing through the grass and stopped to get a better look. On closer inspection he realised it was a human skull, and immediately reported his discovery to local officials.

Police investigators from Saen Phu Dat and forensic officers were sent to the scene and confirmed the skull belonged to a woman aged 30-40 years.

The skull was partially wrapped in a pink towel and had dyed red-blonde hair. Nearby, police found two torn black plastic bags, one of which bore green adhesive tape, and additional evidence scattered across the site.

A preliminary examination revealed a large fracture on the right temple, suggesting the victim had sustained a fatal blow from a blunt object. The condition of the remains indicated the woman was probably killed about a month ago.

The skull was taken to the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine for DNA testing and further analysis to determine the identity of the deceased.

The area where the skull was found is isolated and overgrown, frequented only occasionally by local fishermen, villagers and workers from nearby construction camps. Residents described the road as relatively active during the day but largely deserted at night.

A local resident recounted seeing a sealed cardboard box lying in the middle of the road in late April but thought little of it at the time. They also noted that a foul odour had lingered in the area for several weeks before eventually dissipating.

Police said they are currently reviewing security camera footage from surrounding areas and expanding their investigation to include missing persons reports.

Investigators believe the killer may be familiar with the area, having deliberately concealed the remains.

The investigation is continuing.