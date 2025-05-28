Questions persist about Thai police helicopter crash

Online commentators claim maintenance not up to par, police chief promises thorough investigation

A picture purported to be of the Bell 212 police helicopter that crashed last week is seen on a document that was posted by the widely followed investigative site CSI LA on Wednesday. (Photo: CSI LA Facebook)

Questions persist about a helicopter crash that killed three police officers in Prachuap Khiri Khan last week, with online posts indicating ongoing malfunction problems and asking whether poor maintenance or pilot error had caused the tragedy.

The Bell 212 helicopter, which was about 40 years old, crashed in Muang district on May 24, killing two pilots — Pol Maj Pratuang Chulert and Pol Capt Songpol Boonchai — and a mechanic, Pol Lt Thinakrit Suwannoi.

The fatal incident led the national police chief Kittharath Punpetch on Monday to ground all police aircraft pending complete safety checks.

The crash was the second involving a police aircraft in less than a month. On April 25, six people were killed when a DHC6-400 Twin Otter plane crashed near the beach in Cha-am district of Phetchaburi province, just one kilometre north of Hua Hin Airport.

Two cases within a month without a conclusion of the cause was abnormal, the police chief acknowledged.

On Wednesday, the investigative site CSI LA, which has 1.4 million followers, posted a headline on Facebook: “Exposed: plane crashes are not accidents, they are results of corruption.”

It was posted along with photos claimed to be of the Bell 212, including a document reporting an incident involving the aircraft.

The document recorded an incident in Udon Thani province on Nov 20, 2024, in which the pedals and throttle systems malfunctioned, causing the pilots to power off the engine in midair and make an emergency landing.

It claimed the helicopter had not undergone thorough maintenance and repairs since then.

Another photo showed an image from an online chat in which an unknown person said: “Out of 63 helicopters at the Thai Police Aviation Division, there were only nine operational.”

The rest were grounded, and maintenance was done superficially, just for a budget request, it was claimed.

In a media interview on Wednesday, Pol Gen Kittharath said the force had 11 airplanes and 71 helicopters in commission with 30 of them in use. The oldest was over 40 years old and the newest was about 3 to 4 years old, he said.

More questions were raised in a post from the Facebook account of Anuwat Raksayot, a friend of the dead pilots.

He posted a screenshot of an Instagram direct message between him and the late officer, Pol Maj Pratuang, also known as Job. The messages from Job said the helicopter was not ready to board.

Mr Anuwat said the chat took place less than 24 hours before the incident occurred.

“I’m not a pilot. I’m a friend. And I don’t want anyone to lose their lives by a cause that could have been prevented,” Anuwat wrote.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called in the national police chief to report updates on the incident and protocols to prevent accidents in the future.

She also directed the Police Aviation Division to check all aircraft in use, under maintenance and pending decommissioning, to prioritise and manage the budget, including to find new aircraft that will be safe for the future tasks.

Pol Gen Kittharath said investigations into the crashes are continuing, and the evidence will include all aspects, whether from officials or online chats.