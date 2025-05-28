Motorbike taxi driver slays colleague during drunken row

Listen to this article

Security camera footage shows the fatal stabbing. (Photo: Social media)

A violent altercation between two motorcycle taxi drivers in Bangkok ended in tragedy, with one fatally stabbing the other.

According to police, the incident stemmed from a personal dispute, not from professional rivalry or conflict over customers. The fight occurred on May 24 near a U-turn on Rama IV Road, heading toward Asok.

The victim, identified only as Mr Apiwat, reportedly confronted Mr Froy, the alleged attacker, while intoxicated. Mr Apiwat was upset that Mr Froy did not intervene in an earlier scuffle involving another colleague, “Beer", who had fought with a driver from a rival area a few days earlier.

Mr Apiwat allegedly approached Mr Froy while holding a knife. They had a violent confrontation during which Mr Froy managed to seize the weapon and allegedly stab Mr Apiwat.

Police confirmed that Mr Froy and Mr Apiwat worked in the same motorbike taxi area, in front of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

The area supervisor said the initial conflict started on May 20, when "Beer" got into a fight with a rival driver. The issue had already been addressed internally with disciplinary action and discussions between leaders of the two groups to head off any escalation.

Pol Col Rattanon Aekthitikunphat, chief of Thong Lor police, said Mr Froy turned himself in on the evening of May 26. He had been charged with premeditated murder and carrying a knife in public.

A court extended his pre-trial detention on Tuesday