Foreign women arrested for soliciting on Soi Nana

Listen to this article

The 15 alleged prostitutes, 14 foreign women and one Thai, are placed in a police vehicle during the raid in Soi Nana in Bangkok on Tuesday night. (Photo: Lumpini police station)

Fifteen women of four nationalities were arrested for alleged prostitution in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok’s Klong Toey district during a late-night police raid.

Officers from Lumpini police station, Immigration Division 1 and Metropolitan Police Division 5 launched the crackdown, targeting prostitution and human trafficking activities on Sukhumvit Soi 4, also known as Soi Nana, about 10.30pm on Tuesday.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 15 women - nine Vietnamese, four Tanzanians, one Kenyan and one Thai. They were initially charged with causing a public nuisance, according to Pol Maj Gen Witthawat Shinkham, chief of Metropolitan Police Division 5.

They were informed of their rights and then taken to Lumpini police station for legal action.

Soi Nana, its many bars and eateries is a popular centre of nightlife in Bangkok.

Police suspect Thai and foreign women, and transgenders, are offering sex services and committing immigration offences in the area.