Bulgarian arrested for hacking ATMs in Nonthaburi

Officers with the Technology Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok show a data cable believed to have been used to install malware in ATMs so that they dispensed more cash. (Photo supplied)

Police have arrested a Bulgarian man said to be linked to a foreign gang that installed malware-infected data cables that caused several ATMs in Nonthaburi to dispense more money than requested.

The suspect, identified as Ivan Valchev, 50, was detained at a rented house in tambon bang Phlap of Pak Kret district on Tuesday, Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, chief of Cyber Crime Police Division 1, said on Wednesday.

The arresting team also impounded the stolen cables and other equipment believed to have been used in the thefts. The amounts stolen were not revealed.

Police said the raid stemmed from a complaint in March from a financial institution that was not identified. It was reported that a group of people dressed like ATM mechanics used what looked like a master key to open a machine to take out the data cable from the inside and switch it with a new cable.

Investigators said the new cable delivered malware called Jackpot into the system, causing interruptions. A source said it made the machine dispense more money than the amount input on the keypad.

After reviewing surveillance video, police found that there were two or three people using a rented white Honda City car to go to various bank sites. A total of 13 ATMs were said to have been affected.

Police tracked their behaviour for a while, leading to the arrest of Mr Valchev, who initially denied the charges. He said the equipment belonged to him, but claimed his only duty was to open the machines.