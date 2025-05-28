PM holds firm as opposition slams budget bill

Four-day debate begins on draft bill that Paetongtarn says is based on a realistic outlook for 2026

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra makes a rare appearance in the House of Representatives on Wednesday to present her government’s budget bill for the 2026 fiscal year that starts in October.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presented the 3.78-trillion-baht budget bill for the 2026 fiscal year to the House of Representatives on Wednesday, as it began a four-day debate with a vote scheduled for Saturday.

The opposition People’s Party criticised the bill for not addressing current economic conditions and affirmed that the party would reject it.

Ms Paetongtarn said the spending proposal was prepared based on the forecast outlook for the economy, which was projected to expand to grow by between 2.3% and 3.3% next year due to increases in domestic spending and private investment, as well as the steady recovery of the tourism sector.

Inflation was expected to hover between 0.5% and 1.5%, and the country was forecast to have a current account surplus equivalent to 2.3% of gross domestic product (GDP).

The draft budget bill projects a 0.7% rise in spending and a 0.7% drop in the budget deficit to 860 billion baht, or 4.3% of GDP, compared with the 2025 fiscal year that ends in September.

However, key risk factors threatening economic growth included trade barriers imposed by major countries, geopolitical disputes and drastic changes in weather conditions, the prime minister said.

In an interview before joining the House meeting yesterday, Ms Paetongtarn brushed off the opposition’s criticism, saying the spending plan would stimulate the economy as targeted.

She pointed out that the budget bill had been examined by various agencies, with their input being taken into consideration.

“We’ve paid attention to concerns about the spending, including the digital wallet scheme,” she said, referring to the now-postponed third phase of the costly cash-handout programme that has done little to spur the economy so far.

“I believe the budget bill will make the economy grow and meet the growth target,” the prime minister said.

She played down a suggestion by her father, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, that part of the 157-billion-baht fund earmarked for stimulating the economy should be diverted to combat narcotic problems.

She said the government had already allocated a budget for this policy.

Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut of the People’s Party accused the government of lacking a strategy for its spending.

“The concerning issue is not the borrowing itself but rather that the government is overspending without an investment plan or revenue strategy to support it,” he said.

Sirikanya Tansakun, deputy leader of the People’s Party and its chief economic critic, said the budget bill failed to address the country’s economic needs.

She said the scrutiny by 49 party MPs would highlight unnecessary spending, proposals vulnerable to corruption, and non-urgent projects.

She promised the four-day review of the budget bill would be thorough and intense.

Instead of talking about numbers or abstract ideas, she said, party MPs would give examples of spending plans that should be avoided.

“The party will not approve the budget bill and will ask other opposition parties to adopt a common stance that the bill doesn’t reflect the current conditions and lacks preparations for future risks,” she said.

The budget is expected to pass, but comes amid tensions in the Pheu Thai-led coalition, with its biggest partner, the Bhumjaithai Party.

Disagreements have surfaced over the government’s casino bill, which aims to legalise casinos within integrated complexes to boost tourism.

Rifts over constitutional reform and policy on the use and sale of cannabis, which was decriminalised in 2022 but is now facing tighter restrictions, have also strained the alliance.