Southern Thai gunmen attack sports event

A gunman (left, behind the net) shoots at Takraw players during an anti-drug sports event being held at the Kohsathon subdistrict headquarters in Tak Bai district of Narathiwat on Wednesday afternoon. (Screenshot)

NARATHIWAT - Two teachers and two defence volunteers were injured when gunmen opened fire an anti-drug sports event in Tak Bai district of this southern province on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Kohsathon subdistrict headquarters at 2.20pm while the organisation was hosting a sports day to promote healthy lifestyles and campaign against narcotics.

Two of the injured were defence volunteers Mussalim Dosa, 37, who was shot in his right arm and Hamdanuddeen Salae, 34, who was shot in his right ear.

Teachers Sainuddin Jehbueraheng, 34, from Furqan School, was shot in the right hand and Muhammad Sukreeha, 37, from Ban Kohsathon School, was shot in the chest and severely injured. They were admitted to Tak Bai Hospital.

Witnesses said that at least six gunmen wearing caps arrived at the sports venue on three motorcycles, fired and then fled.