Police laud Thaksin's anti-drugs plan

The government and Royal Thai Police (RTP) have welcomed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's proposed strategy to combat drug problems, which includes regional diplomacy and a reallocation of the government's 157-billion-baht economic stimulus budget to fund anti-narcotics efforts.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul yesterday described the suggestions as "constructive" and aligned with the current policies of the government.

Many of the initiatives Thaksin mentioned, such as village-level surveillance and the creation of drug-free "white zones", are already in motion, he said.

The Interior Ministry stands ready to collaborate more with police, the military, and civil authorities to strengthen these efforts, he added.

Thaksin conveyed these ideas during a speech at an event organised on Tuesday by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

Mr Anutin said the Foreign Affairs Ministry will begin talks with neighbouring governments to explore joint anti-drug operations, echoing Thaksin's push for more diplomatic engagement as a means of eradicating drugs.

Thaksin said the government has to scale up talks with these governments about transboundary drug problems, Mr Anutin noted.

If the government allows the production of illicit drugs to continue and flourish in the border areas, it will threaten Thailand's national security, he added.

Thaksin's suggestion for the government to divert a portion of its 157-billion-baht economic stimulus budget to fund anti-narcotics efforts is also in line with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's policy, said Mr Anutin.

National police chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch also approved Thaksin's strategy, saying police have intensified their grassroots-level crackdowns since April 2024, focusing on ensuring drug-free villages and intercepting trafficking routes as part of the crackdown effort.

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau has been conducting thorough X-ray-style scans and inspections in sub-districts, communities, and villages, ensuring that not a single drug dealer remains free, said Pol Gen Kittharath.

That is being conducted in cooperation with the ONCB and local administrative authorities, with the goal of completely eradicating drugs from communities, he said.

All these anti-drug efforts are in line with the government's "Seal, Stop, Safe" framework, which targets all stages of the drug supply chain, from entry points to distribution and rehabilitation, he said.