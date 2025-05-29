Thailand and the US open demining centre

Facility in Ratchaburi equipped to provide training in all aspects of mine detection and removal

The GCS-200 machine designed for heavy-duty mine clearance is delivered to the Thailand Mine Action Center in Ratchaburi province. (Photo: Thailand Mine Action Center)

RATCHABURI - The Thailand Mine Action Center (TMAC), in partnership with the United States Department of Defense, officially opened its Center of Excellence on Humanitarian Demining Missions on Tuesday.

The opening of a dedicarted facility in Thailand advances regional humanitarian demining action and reflects the enduring US–Thai defence partnership, the US Embassy in Bangkok said in a statement.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior military leaders from both nations. To mark the occasion, the US Department of Defense Humanitarian Demining Research and Development (HD R&D) programme delivered a GCS-200 demining machine to TMAC.

US Marines from the 3rd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, based in Okinawa, Japan, will assist with training on the equipment until Friday.

The training hub will serve as the primary venue for TMAC-led and US-supported training of Thai forces and landmine removal teams under the Marine Forces Pacific (Marforpoac) Humanitarian Mine Action Program. TMAC also plans to expand the facility’s mission to train international mine action organisations.

Since 2012, US marines have provided training to TMAC personnel, covering detection, demining and landmine casualty care.

Over the years, HD R&D has also helped enhanced TMAC’s capabilities by contributing equipment such as MineWolf mechanical demining systems, a Rambo armoured utility vehicle, armoured JCB Chase Skid Steer, survivable tractors and tool attachments, vegetation cutting system, a mine detector training area, in-country mine detector testing, mine detectors, 3D printing technology, and a mine detector repair lab.

The newest contributions include Minelab mine detectors, medical and demining training tools, and financial support for infrastructure upgrades to expand training capacity. These contributions establish the centre as a leading facility for Thailand and the broader region, observers say.

Thailand’s leadership in humanitarian mine action, driven by TMAC’s commitment, sets a regional standard, the US statement said. The programme also enhances US Marine operational readiness through real-world demining training, strengthening bilateral interoperability.

“This centre is more than a facility — it is a symbol of our shared commitment to a safer future,” said Lt Col Johnny Kieu. “Through sustained cooperation, we are advancing Thailand’s national security and humanitarian goals while promoting regional stability.”

Clearing landmines makes communities safer and returns land to productive use.