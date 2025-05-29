Asean leaders agree to admit Timor-Leste

Listen to this article

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) have agreed to admit Timor-Leste as its 11th Asean member at the next Asean summit in October, according to a senior Thai diplomat.

Asean leaders agreed that accepting Timor-Leste as a member would help strengthen the association, said Bolbongse Vangphaen, director-general of the Asean Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Adding Timor-Leste is like equipping Asean to become stronger,” Mr Bolbongse said on Wednesday at a press conference on the outcome of the leaders’ summit chaired by Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

East Timor is the youngest country in Southeast Asia, having gained independence from Indonesia in 2002 after 24 years of occupation.

Its president, Jose Ramos-Horta, has long campaigned for Asean membership and an application was first submitted by the former Portuguese colony of around 1.3 million people in 2011.

East Timor is grappling with high levels of inequality, malnourishment and unemployment and remains heavily reliant on oil, with little diversification into other sectors.

It also faces challenges in infrastructure development and human resource capacity, seen as critical for effective participation in Asean’s economic community.

Asean members agreed “in principle” to admit Timor-Leste in 2022, when Cambodia held the chairmanship. They also agreed to grant the country observer status and allow its participation in all meetings, including summit plenaries.

Leaders of the bloc in 2022 also agreed to formalise a criteria-based roadmap for the country’s full membership, and to fully support it through capacity building assistance.

“At this time, all Asean members will help Timor-Leste in its process towards obtaining its full admission as a member by October,” said Mr Bolbongse.