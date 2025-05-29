Southeast Asian leaders agree to admit Timor-Leste as 11th member

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) have agreed to admit Timor-Leste as its 11th Asean Member at the next Asean Summit in October, said a senior Thai diplomat yesterday.

Bolbongse Vangphaen, director-general of Asean Affairs Department, said Asean would receive Timor-Leste as a full Asean member at the 47th Asean Summit this October that is to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

He said Asean leaders agreed that accepting Timor-Leste as a member of the Asean framework would help strengthen the association's mechanisms.

"Adding Timor-Leste is like equipping Asean to become stronger," Mr Bolbongse said at a press conference on the outcome of the 46th Asean Leaders Summit, chaired by Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

He said this is considered an important development as Asean members agreed "in principle" to admit Timor-Leste as Asean's member in 2022, under Cambodia's chairmanship.

According to a statement by Asean leaders on the application of Timor-Leste for membership in 2022, aside from being the 11th member "in-principle", Asean leaders also agreed to grant the country an observer status and allow its participation in all meetings, including summit plenaries.

Furthermore, Asean leaders agreed to formalise an objective criteria-based roadmap for the country's full membership, and fully support the country to do so through capacity building assistance and any other necessary and support for its full membership in Asean.

''At this time, all Asean members will help Timor-Leste in its process towards obtaining its full admission as a member by October,'' he said.