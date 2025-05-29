Napinthorn meets EC on Senate probe claims

Napinthorn: Denies all charges

Deputy Commerce Minister Napinthorn Srisanpang yesterday met the Election Commission (EC) to hear accusations regarding his involvement in alleged collusion during the last Senate election.

Mr Napinthorn, who is also a member of the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT), turned up to acknowledge the accusations. He said he had no involvement in the vote-rigging and insisted the claims were baseless.

He cited a conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and BJT leader Anutin Charnvirakul during which Mr Anutin gave him encouragement to proceed according to the law.

When asked about allegations of financial links implicating BJT secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob, Mr Napinthorn said he believed Mr Chaichanok was not involved in any such wrongdoing.

He said he did not believe his ministerial role was at risk as he has sufficient evidence to prove his innocence.

Meanwhile, former deputy House speaker Supachai Phosu, another member of the BJT, reportedly sent his lawyer to acknowledge similar accusations.

Separately, a group of former Senate candidates on the reserve list led by Pol Lt Gen Kamrob Panyakaew and former MP Tankhun Jittitsara filed a petition supporting the EC's investigative committee and its probe into the Senate election. Earlier, a group of senators said the committee's performance should be reviewed.