Management hub to watch out for floods

Prasert: Concerned about flooding

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has ordered the creation of a front-line water management centre to closely monitor heavy rainfall in the North.

The move comes amid growing fears that the onset of an unusually high-precipitation rainy season could trigger widespread floods, says the ONWR.

The order was issued by Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, who chairs the National Water Resources Committee (NWRC).

ONWR deputy secretary-general Paitoon Kengkarnchang recently led the temporary front-line water management committee's first meeting of this year in Chiang Rai province.

The meeting was attended by officials from local agencies in the North, the Royal Thai Army's (RTA) Engineer Department, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), the Department of Water Resources (DoWR) and the Hydro-Informatics Institute (HII), among others.

Mr Paitoon said Mr Prasert's directive to open the water management centre came as a result of his concerns about severe flooding in all areas of the country.

A commercial area in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai already has experienced two major floods this year, mirroring last year's issues. Heavy rainfall has been recorded in many areas of the country since the middle of this month.

The need for the facility also stemmed from forecasts by the TMD and the HII, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the northern and northeastern regions and in Laos until today, increasing the likelihood of widespread flooding.

The newly established centre aligns with the plan for dealing with this year's rainy season, focusing on rehearsing emergency response plans and setting up front-line centres before disasters strike.

Agencies have also been told to refine flood-monitoring and warning systems in Mae Sai district, which was heavily ravaged in last year's floods, using flood map data and meteorological radar information from the TMD.

Meanwhile, the HII will support water management planning in the district using a Mobile Mapping System (MMS) and online 3D map display systems while the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) and DoWR will adjust reservoir management plans to minimise the impact on the public.

As for long-term solutions, agencies and academic institutions will collaborate on research to improve flood forecasting and mitigation. Findings on vulnerable areas will be used to enhance preparedness and warnings.

As of Wednesday, floods in Chiang Mai have affected six districts, 19 tambons and 32 villages, with Doi Lo and San Pa Tong districts being the most severely impacted.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation's Chiang Mai office reported that continuous heavy rainfall from May 25-27 caused flash floods and mudslides. Local authorities have been providing immediate assistance and warning residents.

The RID's Office 1 said the two largest reservoirs in the North still have significant capacity left.