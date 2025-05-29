Chaiyaphruk Road expands to 10 lanes to ease congestion

The Department of Rural Roads has expanded Chaiyaphruk Road to 10 lanes, supporting long-term transportation infrastructure development. The project is set to ease traffic congestion and sustainably accommodate urban growth in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Pathum Thani. (Photo: Department of Rural Roads)

The Department of Rural Roads (DRR) has announced the completion and opening of the expanded Chaiyaphruk Road, which now features 10 lanes.

The infrastructure upgrade aims to alleviate traffic congestion and support the long-term development strategy for transport in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani.

Previously, Chaiyaphruk Road was a six-lane road that handled over 40,000 vehicles daily and was plagued by severe congestion. The opening of Ratchaphruek and Kanchanaphisek Roads drew more traffic to the thoroughfare as it provided a faster connection to Pathum Thani.

DRR director-general Montri Dechasakulsom said the fully operational 10-lane road will reduce travel times for commuters, especially during rush hour, and it will accommodate expected future traffic growth, a key plus behind the change.

This aligns with Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit's policy to enhance the country's transport infrastructure as well.

The expansion project, worth 902 million baht, involved widening the road to two lanes per direction from the base of Rama IV Bridge to Ratchaphruek interchange, and adding one lane per direction from Ratchaphruek interchange to Bang Kruai-Sai Noi Road, covering a total distance of nearly seven kilometres.

It also included the construction of four bridges over Khlong Phra Udom and Khlong Bang Phum canals, along with new pavements, drainage systems and street lighting.