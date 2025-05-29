RTA 'sorry' for fatal beating

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has expressed its condolences to the family of a conscript who was fatally beaten during disciplinary training last year.

Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree's comment came after two military instructors and 11 senior conscripts on Tuesday were sentenced to between 10 and 20 years in jail for the fatal beating of conscript Vorapach Padmasakul, 18.

Vorapach was stationed at the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, King's Guard. He died on Aug 2, 2024.

"The case is considered a serious breach of military discipline, the law, and the policy of the army chief," he said. "It is unacceptable for the RTA. This should no longer happen in our time."

The conscript had joined the military less than three months before his death. Medical reports showed he suffered brain swelling, broken ribs on both sides, a punctured and collapsed lung, a fractured collarbone and spinal injuries.

"The RTA and its units have provided every means of support to prosecute all the wrongdoers," said Maj Gen Winthai.

"The military legal mechanisms were deployed right after the incident, leading to the custody, investigation, and disciplinary action against the offenders." During the investigation, some perpetrators attempted to escape from the military unit. They were later tracked down after their units helped police find them.