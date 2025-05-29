Tourist hurt by debris falling from Pattaya condo

Debris is scattered on the ground at the back of a condominium building where parts of decorative concrete shim plates gave way on Wednesday in Pattaya. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA – An Australian man was injured by debris that fell from a condominium building in Pattaya, with some parked motorbikes also damaged.

Rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the site on Wednesday evening at a condominium in the Khao Phra Tamnak area in Bang Lamung district.

A 57-year-old Australian tourist, Paul Smith, sustained injuries to his head, right arm and right leg, according to the rescuers, who provided first aid and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Fortunately, the decorative shim plates did not fall directly to the ground but first hit a steel structure near the pool at the back of the building. Motorcycles parked there were also damaged.

A witness who was swimming in the pool said the collapse happened quickly but everyone else gathered around the pool was able to escape being hit.

The fallen parts were reported to have been damaged before the incident but had not undergone repairs yet, said Pol Gen Anek Sathongyu, superintendent of the Muang Pattaya police station, who inspected the scene.

Details about who would be responsible for the accident were not yet been determined.