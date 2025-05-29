Fleeing smugglers abandon 2.3m speed pills in Chiang Mai

Seizures by Pha Muang Task Force since Oct 1 reach 110 million speed pills and many other drugs

Listen to this article

Speed pills are shown during a press briefing on Thursday following the seizure of 2.3 million pills left abandoned by fleeing drug smugglers in Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai on Tuesday. (Photo supplied/Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI - More than 2 million speed pills were abandoned by fleeing smugglers in a border area of Chiang Dao district of this northern province, authorities said on Thursday.

A patrol led by the army’s Pha Muang task force spotted a group of about 10 suspicious men carrying modified rucksacks along a suspected trafficking route between Kae Noi village in tambon Muang Na and Mae Ja Nua in tambon Thung Luang Khao at 5pm on Tuesday, said Col Maitree Srisantia, chief of staff of the task force.

The soldiers signalled the men to stop for a search, but they fled into a forested area, taking advantage of the terrain and fading daylight.

A subsequent search found 15 rucksacks — eight with 200,000 speed pills each and seven with 100,000 pills each — or 2.3 million pills in total. The seized drugs were later handed over to the Chiang Dao police station for legal proceedings, said Col Maitree.

Since Oct 1 last year, the Pha Muang task force has conducted 272 anti-drug operations in northern Thailand, arresting 291 suspects and seizing over 110 million methamphetamine pills.

Also seized over the same period were 145 kilogrammes of heroin, 8,062kg of crystal methamphetamine, 22.1kg of opium and 695kg of ketamine. Army patrols have been involved in 39 armed confrontations with drug smugglers, resulting in 15 traffickers killed.

If the seized drugs had been smuggled into Bangkok, the street value could have exceeded 25.4 billion baht, said the task force.