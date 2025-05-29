Realistic cake creations prompt child-safety warnings

Some worry that TikTok videos might prompt children to try eating household products

The creator “drinks” from what looks like a fabric softener package but is in fact a cake. (Photo: @mmfuwongg)

A series of viral TikTok videos featuring a creator mimicking the consumption of everyday household products has stirred a mix of admiration and worry among netizens.

In the videos, the creator @mmfuwongg appears to be eating items such as detergent, mouth spray, lipstick, smartphones and clothing. However, these seemingly inedible products are actually cleverly crafted cakes, chocolates and bakery items designed to look exactly like the real thing.

Creator @mmfuwongg samples an edible handbag. (Photo: @mmfuwongg)

The TikTok personality’s impressive craftsmanship has earned praise for creativity and skill, with many viewers eagerly awaiting her next edible imitation. Yet, the realistic nature of the videos has raised alarm among some parents and child safety advocates.

Viewers voiced concerns that children might be misled by the videos and attempt to eat actual harmful substances. One parent shared a near-miss incident where their child almost imitated the stunt but was stopped just in time, despite previous warnings about not eating such items.

Critics emphasised that no matter how much adults instruct children, young viewers remain vulnerable to confusing fantasy with reality.

Food for thought: an edible smartphone (Photo: @mmfuwongg)

Several comments highlighted the high-quality editing that makes the fake products appear astonishingly real — for example, soap transformed into foam and then “eaten” on camera.

A parent of two children shared their experience of showing these videos to their youngsters, explaining that the items are cake replicas and not real, which the children understood. They stressed the importance of controlling children’s social media consumption but acknowledged that complete prevention is difficult.

From a legal perspective, some have suggested that the videos could be considered misleading advertising, as they promote unrealistic and potentially unsafe behaviour.

While concerns have been raised about the potential for children to misunderstand or imitate the videos, the creator has ignored the risks; she has made efforts to caution viewers against eating real household items.