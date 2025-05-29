Father admits shooting son dead ‘in self-defence’

Listen to this article

A 60-year-old man (green shirt) who confessed to having shot his 25-year-old son to death, is taken to a rubber planation in Chiang Khan district of Loei for a re-enactment of the crime on Thursday. (Photo: Chakkarin Phongsamphan, Sawang Khiritham rescue foundation)

LOEI – A man who shot his 25-year-old son to death in Chiang Khan district of this northeastern province said he acted in self-defence, telling police his drug-addict son was trying to attack him with a weapon.

Chiang Khan police said on Thursday that they received a report at about 5.40pm on May 25 that a man had been shot in Pak Tom subdistrict. Officers, along with medical and rescue personnel, were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found local residents had already moved the body of the victim to a bench in front of his house, located near a rubber plantation. A preliminary examination revealed a single gunshot wound to the left side of his chest. Police estimated he had died one to two hours earlier.

The victim’s mother told police that her son had left home on his motorcycle in the late afternoon and returned a short time later. She heard him cry out and rushed outside, where she found him lying motionless with a gunshot wound.

She called for help from nearby workers, who assisted in moving his body about one kilometre from the plantation to the house before alerting authorities.

Rescue officers arrive at the house of the suspect in Pak Tom in Chiang Khan district of Loei. (Photo: จักริน พงศ์สัมพันธ์)

Investigators initially struggled to establish the exact location of the shooting, as both parents gave conflicting accounts and were unable to identify the spot.

No signs of a struggle were found at the purported scene of the incident. Police subsequently separated the parents for questioning at the station.

During questioning, the father admitted to shooting his son. He told police the young man was addicted to drugs and had a history of violent behaviour towards his parents.

On the day of the incident, he said, the son had demanded money twice — receiving 50 baht in the morning but being refused in the afternoon.

He said his son returned in the evening armed with a machete and attempted to attack him. Suffering from knee problems, the father said he grabbed a rifle from the floor to threaten his son, but when the son persisted, he fired a single shot.

After the shooting, the father said he moved his son’s body to the house, washed him and then staged a scene in the plantation to make it appear that the shooting had occurred there.

Police have detained the father for legal proceedings and are preparing to forward the case to prosecutors.