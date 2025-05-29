Man held in Bangkok accused of laundering over B300m

Listen to this article

A police officer reads an arrest warrant to a 28-year-old suspect, centre, who was arrested in Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Thursday for allegedly laundering more than 300 million baht for scam gangs and gambling websites. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau)

A 28-year-old man accused of laundering more than 300 million baht in cryptocurrency for call centre scam gangs and illegal gambling networks has been arrested in Chatuchak district of Bangkok.

Officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) apprehended Supakorn, alias “Tee”, at a building on Phahon Yothin Road, Pol Lt Gen Athip Phongsiwapai, the TCSD commander said on Thursday.

Supakorn, 28, whose surname was withheld, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on May 23 for fraud, computer crime, money laundering and illegal assembly.

Police said the arrest followed an investigation into a case where a victim was duped via TikTok into investing in cryptocurrency through a fraudulent platform, resulting in a loss of 1.8 million baht.

Investigators traced the funds through a network of mule accounts and found there were various laundering methods, including cash withdrawals, transfers via TrueMoney Wallet, and conversion into cryptocurrency, which was then used to purchase luxury vehicles.

The operation, codenamed “Fox Hunt”, led to the dismantling of the fake Fox Wallet investment scam and the arrest of eight suspects, including Thai and Chinese nationals. Authorities also seized assets worth over 3 million baht.

An extended investigation found that the group laundered over 30 million baht by purchasing Tether (USDT) cryptocurrency through Mr Supakorn. The money was transferred to his personal and mule accounts before being sent to digital wallets controlled by Chinese scam leaders.

Financial records from his bank accounts and cryptocurrency accounts showed that Mr Supakorn had over 300 million baht in circulation from USDT transactions for call centre scams and illegal gambling websites.

During questioning, Mr Supakorn denied knowing the funds were linked to criminal activities. However, investigators were not convinced. They believed he was aware, citing the large volume of daily transactions and the use of multiple accounts to purchase cryptocurrency.

He is being held in police custody for legal action.