Pattaya credits CCTV for improved safety ranking

An aerial view of Pattaya from a high-rise hotel in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, taken in May 2025. (Photo: Praphorn Praphornkul)

Pattaya has moved into the top 10 in the Southeast Asia Safety Index by Numbeo, which City Hall says reflects its initiatives to improve safety, such as wider CCTV coverage.

The Index, based on surveys answered by website visitors, ranked Pattaya in ninth place. Chiang Mai was deemed the region’s safest city, while Bangkok ranked seventh.

Numbeo is a Serbian crowd-sourced online database of consumer prices, property prices and various quality of life indicators. Its Pattaya cost of living data can be found here.

According to Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, Numbeo said the city has made significant improvements in terms of safety, especially at tourism sites, with the lower crime rate and enhanced police capability in crime suppression contributing to the results.

He said the report helped enhance the resort city’s reputation for safety, which aligns well with City Hall’s policy.

He acknowledged there was a high degree of public suspicion about the city’s safety record given the steady stream of criminal news reported in the media, but said that did not reflect the full story or the changing dynamic in Pattaya.

City Hall has installed more than 2,000 closed-circuit TV cameras around the city to help with future criminal investigations. It is also planning a study trip to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in Bangkok on how to best use CCTV to aid investigations, he said.

Authorities also aim to further beef up safety measures, including installing more lighting across the city.

Apart from those initiatives, Mr Poramet said public participation in safety inspections is important.

He said many criminal elements flood into the city from outside as the floating population is around three to four times higher than the number of registered locals, which is around 120,000.

They city also welcomed 20 million Thai and foreign visitors last year, he noted.

“Pattaya City Hall is now attempting to lessen the accident and crime rate in the city,” said Mr Poramet. “Pattaya will continue to expand the coverage of these safety improvements to (try and wipe out crime) in the city.”