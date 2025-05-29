Two more held in Wat Rai Khing embezzlement case

Police arrest a couple allegedly involved in the Wat Rai Khing embezzlement in Nakhon Pathom on Thursday. (Photo: supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A couple in close relation with the accused former abbot,Yeam Inkrugkao, of Wat Rai Khing have been arrested after the investigators found they were involved in embezzling funds from the temple's annual fair auction for stalls.

Police said that Patcharaporn, known as Toey, and Chief Petty Officer First Class Chatchai Si-liang were detained at 4pm on Thursday at a Buddhist scout camp of the Luang Por Wat Rai Khing Foundation in Sam Phran district, Nakhon Pathom province, by teams from the Crime Suppression Division and the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Police (PACC).

The arrest followed expanded investigation into financial transactions related to the embezzlement, which involved over 2 billion baht circulated across 84 bank accounts.

Police said the couple managed finances for vendor rental fees during the fair. The embezzled money was handed to the 70-year-old former abbot who was taken into custody.

They were charged with aiding in misappropriation of state assets, misconduct in public office, fraud and jointly committing money laundering.

A former monk, Ekkapot Phukang, already imprisoned for online gambling, was also involved in the case.

Authorities have sought an arrest warrant for him to proceed with prosecution.