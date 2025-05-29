Book closed on royal insult case against US academic

Listen to this article

American academic Paul Chambers has been cleared of lese-majeste charges, but he is still at risk of deportation if his appeal against his dismissal from Naresuan University is unsuccessful. (File photo)

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has dropped royal defamation charges against American academic Paul Chambers, citing a lack of evidence, almost two months after he was detained and stripped of his job at a Thai university.

The OAG issued its order against the prosecution of Mr Chambers, a lecturer at Naresuan University in Phitsanulok province, earlier this week, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) said in a social media post.

The reprieve for the academic came after the office found the facts and evidence in the case were insufficient to prosecute Mr Chambers, the group said. He had consistently denied the charges.

The Third Army Region had accused Mr Chambers, a recognised expert on the armed forces who has lived in Thailand for three decades, of breaking Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese-majeste law, over comments about the powers of the prime minister and the monarchy in a blurb promoting an international webinar last October where he was a speaker.

The OAG supported Phitsanulok prosecutors’ conclusion that there was no evidence to prove that the controversial message was written by the accused, and the appearance of his name and title on the website did not prove his role, TLHR said.

Mr Chambers was initially sent into pre-trial detention and ordered to wear a monitoring device before the Court of Appeal granted him bail with strict conditions. His visa was subsequently revoked and he lost his teaching job.

Mr Chambers, 58, is still appealing the termination of his employment contract by Naresuan University on grounds that it was made without due process.

The police investigating the case had disagreed with the order of the provincial attorney’s office to drop the charges earlier this month, sending the case to the OAG in Bangkok for a final ruling.

While the lese-majeste law is mostly aimed at Thai citizens, authorities have occasionally brought charges against foreigners. In 2012, a US citizen received a royal pardon after serving part of a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for translating and posting a banned book about the late King Rama IX.