Thai PM expects calm to return to border

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra takes questions after attending a presentation on drug suppression on Thursday in Bangkok. (Photo: @IngShin X account)

Border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia are expected to ease as both sides are now holding talks to address the conflict, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Thursday.

She was responding to recent statements made in a Facebook post by Hun Sen, the former prime minister of Cambodia and father of the current PM, following a brief firefight on Wednesday that left one Cambodian soldier dead.

Upon reading Hun Sen’s post, she said, it became clear that ultimately he does not wish for any conflict or confrontation to arise.

The Thai premier said it is natural for national leaders to assert their respective countries’ positions in order to protect national interests. However, following discussions on Wednesday night, the army commanders of both sides were scheduled to meet on Thursday to further clarify and formalise their positions.

She noted that there have been no violent incidents since Wednesday, as both sides were able to reach a mutual understanding and agreed on the importance of maintaining peace. As a result, both parties have withdrawn their forces from the immediate area.

Tensions between the Thai and Cambodian militaries intensified after the brief exchange of gunfire in a disputed border area in Ubon Ratchathani on Wednesday.

The exchange occurred near Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district about 5.45am. The clash was the latest in a series of border confrontations this year, but the first one to involve shooting and casualties.

Discussions have been ongoing since Wednesday, with both countries agreeing that they wish to avoid any violence in the disputed area, Ms Paetongtarn said, adding that the military commanders from both sides are expected to resolve the matter through direct talks.

“The situation will be peacefully resolved and tensions along the border will de-escalate,” she said.

She emphasised that discussions at the leadership level have proceeded smoothly and without issue. However, in the interest of formalising the agreement, both countries have decided to delegate their respective army commanders to engage in further talks, she said.

When asked whether there had been any reinforcement of troops along the border following reports of a Cambodian military buildup, she explained that such measures are standard protocol for any country.

She said that in situations involving heightened tensions or potential conflict, it is natural for both sides to reinforce their positions. “No country would allow a serious incident to occur without taking appropriate measures — and Thailand is no exception,” she said.

However, she stressed that if the situation remains calm, Thailand is prepared to de-escalate in order to restore peace.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the issue appears to have stemmed from a misunderstanding between both sides.

He acknowledged that each country has accused the other of territorial encroachment in the contested area.

He said he had spoken directly with Cambodian counterpart Tea Seiha. “In principle, both sides agreed that we do not want confrontation and should instead make every effort to resolve issues through dialogue,” he said.