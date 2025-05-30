PGH asked for details on tycoon's 'privileged' stay

The National Human Rights Commission of Thailand (NHRC) has sent a notice to the Police General Hospital (PGH) asking it to clarify the case of Vonnarat Tangkaravakoon, a former executive and major shareholder of scandal-hit Stark Corporation, who reportedly received preferential treatment there.

A source at the NHRC said on Thursday that the agency sent a letter to the hospital's chief medical officer seeking more details about the treatment given to Mr Vonnarat, a defendant in a high-profile fraud and corporate misconduct case.

The accounting and embezzlement scandal at Stark was one of the country's largest corporate fraud cases in 2023, causing an estimated 14.7 billion baht in damages and affecting at least 4,000 investors.

Authorities issued arrest warrants for Mr Vonnarat and several executives, accusing them of falsifying financial statements, misleading investors and causing huge losses in the Thai stock market.

Mr Vonnarat was taken into custody by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) at Bangkok Hospital on Feb 10 last year and escorted to the Office of the Attorney General to hear formal charges two days later. The Criminal Court denied him bail. He was then transferred to the Bangkok Remand Prison.

While in custody, Mr Vonnarat developed several health problems, including an inflamed mass in his groin. He was treated at the Corrections Hospital on Feb 13 last year and then transferred to PGH, where he underwent testicular surgery.

The NHRC's concern stems from suspicion Mr Vonnarat may be receiving preferential medical treatment compared to other detainees, the source said.

He has been staying in a high-level private room on the 14th floor, raising questions about fairness and transparency in the detention system.

The NHRC thanked the hospital for its cooperation but said key facts are still missing.