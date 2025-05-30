'No pause' in US trade talks

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks on TV Pool about her participation in the 46th Asean Summit in Malaysia on Monday. (Photo: Government House)

Thailand will proceed with negotiations with the US despite a US trade court blocking President Donald Trump's broad tariffs on imports, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said.

She emphasised that the court's decision on Wednesday is considered an internal matter of the US, adding it remains uncertain how Mr Trump might act moving forward.

However, as for Thailand, the government must continue to advance its efforts and cannot afford to come to a halt, Ms Paetongtarn said on Thursday.

Speaking about her participation in the recent Asean Summit in Malaysia, she said the issue of the US import tariffs was discussed among regional leaders.

She noted that all Asean member states are currently at the same stage as Thailand -- having submitted proposals and now awaiting a response from the US to set a date for formal negotiations.

Ms Paetongtarn clarified that these discussions took place prior to the ruling by the US trade court. The prime minister reaffirmed that Thailand is not acting slowly and remains within the 90-day framework agreed upon for the US to propose a negotiation date.

"Informal working-level communication channels between Thailand and the US remain open, with both sides regularly exchanging updates and maintaining constructive dialogue," she said.

She emphasised that this continued engagement is a positive sign, with no indications of a breakdown in communication.

Russ Jalichandra, vice minister for foreign affairs, addressed the US court ruling, saying that it remains to be seen how the situation will develop while emphasising negotiations between Thailand and the US will continue as planned, and discussions are actively underway.

He expressed optimism that progress is expected in the near future.

Mr Russ further said that while Thailand currently maintains a trade surplus with the US, it is not considered a new or emerging trade rival in the same sense as countries like South Korea, Japan, China, or India.

He noted that the US remains a key strategic partner for Thailand and that this moment presents a valuable opportunity to reassess and enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

"This is an appropriate time for both countries to explore adjustments in economic relations that would yield mutual benefits," he said.

The US federal court in Manhattan blocked most of Mr Trump's sweeping import tariffs from going into effect, ruling that the president had overstepped his authority with the across-the-board global levies.

The opinion marks a significant setback to the president as he bids to redraw the US trading relationship with the world by forcing governments to the negotiating table through tough new tariffs.

Mr Trump's global trade war has roiled financial markets with a stop-start rollout of levies that are aimed at punishing economies that sell more to the US than they buy.

Mr Trump argued that the resulting trade deficits and the threat posed by the influx of drugs constituted a "national emergency" that justified widespread tariffs.

But the three-judge Court of International Trade effectively called a ceasefire, barring most of the restrictions that the president has announced since taking office in January.

The White House has slammed the ruling, and attorneys for the Trump administration promptly filed an appeal on Wednesday.