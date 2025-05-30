Variant under close watch

The Department of Medical Sciences (DMSC) is keeping a close watch on Covid-19 variant NB.1.8.1, which is expected to become the dominant strain in the country.

Dr Yongyot Thummavudhi, director-general of the DMSC, said yesterday the World Health Organization continues to track Omicron variants, including those classified as Variants of Interest such as JN.1 and Variants under Monitoring, which currently includes six strains.

The six strains are KP.3, KP.3.1.1, LB.1, XEC, LP.8.1 and NB.1.8.1.

Based on the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data from March 31 to April 27, LP.8.1 was the most common variant tracked after 14 weeks but the number of cases gradually dropped over the following three weeks, while NB.1.8.1 rose from 2.5% of the total caseload to 10.7% over that period.

XEC infections also declined slightly from 22.3% in week 14 to 17.8% by week 17.

Dr Yongyot said NB.1.8.1, a subvariant of Omicron originating from the hybrid strain XDV.1.5.1, was first detected on Jan 22 and is now found in 22 countries.