Yingluck seeks retrial in rice-pledging case

The legal team representing former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra will petition the Administrative Court to have the Finance Ministry delay a 10-billion-baht compensation order against her, as the team seeks a retrial.

Norawit Lalaeng, Yingluck's lawyer, said yesterday that the team is currently gathering documents concerning the sale of more than 18.5 million tonnes of rice, which remained in warehouses after the military coup on May 22, 2014.

The coup ousted Yingluck's government as it was carrying out its rice-pledging programme.

Mr Norawit said that while the exact amount of the income generated by the rice sale has yet to be confirmed, it is much larger than the 10 billion baht Yingluck was told to pay. The true figure will be revealed to the press after it is verified, he noted.

The ministry initially demanded Yingluck pay 35.7 billion baht in compensation for damages incurred from the rice-pledging scheme implemented during her tenure.

The ex-premier contested the order, and on May 22, the Supreme Administrative Court ruled that only a partial amount, 10 billion baht, should be paid.

Mr Norawit said that a petition seeking a retrial due to "a new set of evidence" will be filed with the Administrative Court within the 90-day legal timeframe.

The new evidence is widely believed to be the revenue records of the sale of 18.9 million tonnes of rice stocks.

Previously, Mr Norawit said 18.9 million tonnes of leftover stocks were sold during the current administration, and they might have fetched about 250 billion baht if sold at 25 baht per kg.

The lawyer said that if the court accepts the petition for a retrial, the Finance Ministry is expected to delay enforcing Yingluck's compensation order.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said yesterday he would wait for information from the finance permanent secretary regarding the compensation order when asked about the formation of a committee to look into the court ruling.

He said that he was unaware of Yingluck's plan to petition the Administrative Court to seek a delay of the enforcement order.