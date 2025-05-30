DSI urged to probe 'dodgy' funeral fund

Listen to this article

Fraud victims from Maha Sarakham call on the Department of Special Investigation to investigate two organisations offering funeral insurance which they say failed to cover their relatives' funeral costs. (Photo: Pattarapong chatpattarasill)

More than 100 Maha Sarakham residents have complained to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), calling for a probe into the Wapi Pathum Funeral Welfare Association and the Wapi Pathum Welfare Fund, claiming the organisations had defaulted on funeral payouts totalling 1.4 billion baht.

Victims fear they may be operating as a Ponzi scheme.

According to petitioners, the associations required members to continue monthly contributions through their heirs after a member's death in order to claim the promised funeral benefit of 400,000 baht.

However, despite continued payments, thousands of families reportedly received nothing. Many now feel abandoned, having received no justice despite filing police complaints. The Region 4 Prosecutor's Office declined to make an indictment, citing insufficient evidence, according to the petitioners.

At the DSI headquarters on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok on Thursday, representatives of the petitioners, including Siri Ekchote, a lawyer from the Legal & Environmental Protection Association (LEPA), and Buncha Chansuwan, honorary adviser to the Senate Legal and Justice Committee, formally submitted the complaint to DSI director-general Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam via Arunsri Wichawut, director of the Special Case Administration Division.

Mr Buncha, 44, explained that victims fall into three categories. The first group comprises the deceased members who had made payments but whose families never received the funeral payouts -- around 4,800 cases, totalling over 1 billion baht.

The second group relates to members who stopped payments in August–September 2023 amid doubts about payout integrity. This led to mass deregistrations after the registrar halted payments in October 2023.

The third group is the more than 20,000 active members who continued paying but were suddenly cut off when the association stopped accepting and issuing payments.

"There's no transparency, and those allegedly responsible continue to live lavishly.

"Meanwhile, thousands of grieving families are left with nothing," Mr Buncha said.

He noted significant discrepancies in the association's finances. In 2022, with 40,000 members contributing, the association collected over 200 million baht, but reportedly only paid out 53 million baht, leaving more than 100 million baht unaccounted for.

He also questioned the recruitment methods, which included social media promotions and visits to rural funerals. Promotional materials claimed members would receive 400,000 baht upon death, regardless of age or health status -- even bedridden or elderly individuals were accepted. Monthly fees per fund were 400 baht, or 800 baht for two funds -- less than 10,000 baht per year.

"There were even incentives and commissions for bringing in new members," said Mr Buncha. "Lately, it's been suggested that to claim a payout, families must first enrol someone new -- like a child or grandchild -- raising further suspicions over whether it's a Ponzi scheme."

The petitioners submitted full documentation and evidence, requesting the DSI to classify the issue as a special case.

They argue that the local Wapi Pathum police station lacks the manpower to handle a case on this scale, with only one investigating officer available.