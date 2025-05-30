Lecturer nabbed for illegal arms trading

Nakhon Si Thammarat: A university lecturer has been charged by the police with running an illegal firearms operation from a welfare store in the Vajiravudh military camp, under the jurisdiction of the 4th Army Region.

The suspect, identified as Wisut Hemman, 41, was allegedly found to be in possession of a significant arsenal of illegal firearms and ammunition.

On Tuesday night, military special operations units raided a PX welfare store building inside the Vajiravudh camp in Nakhon Si Thammarat, which had been rented by civilians.

The operation led to the arrest of Mr Wisut, whose business was allegedly operating under the name "GUN SMART & TACTICAL SHOP".

The suspect, a business administration lecturer at a southern university and a recent PhD graduate, was reportedly preparing for an academic rank advancement.

The raid resulted in the seizure of 35 firearms, over 16,000 rounds of ammunition and more than 100 related items.

The firearms, including handguns and rifles, were allegedly assembled from various parts and illegally sold for 30,000–100,000 baht per unit. Sales were allegedly conducted online and distributed via private couriers.

Mr Wisut has been formally handed over to the police, who charged him with multiple offences, including possession of firearms and ammunition without a licence; possession of prohibited weapons not eligible for registration; and illegal trade in firearms, ammunition or explosives, in violation of ministerial regulations under Section 55, carrying penalties of up to 20 years or life imprisonment.

Investigators believe more charges may follow as the probe expands. Early financial analysis allegedly revealed tens of millions of baht in circulation through personal accounts and a business account under Advanced Combat Supply Co Ltd, which allegedly listed Mr Wisut's father-in-law and sister-in-law as co-directors. Their involvement is still under investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest that some of the ammunition, including 5.56mm and 7.62mm rounds for military rifles, may have originated from a security agency. At least two individuals affiliated with that agency are being investigated. Authorities are preparing to issue additional arrest warrants.

Mr Wisut also reportedly opened an unauthorised shooting range in Tha Sala district, raising further concerns about the scale of his alleged operations.