Somsak wades into Thaksin doctor saga

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has submitted his opinions to the Medical Council of Thailand (MCT), indicating he partially disagrees with its decision involving three doctors connected to former premier Thaksin Shinwatra's out-of-prison medical treatment, according to his aide.

Thanakrit Jitareerat, an adviser to Mr Somsak, said the minister's response follows a series of meetings by a panel appointed by Mr Somsak to vet the MCT's resolution, which on May 8 suspended two senior doctors of the Police General Hospital (PGH) and warned a third at the Department of Corrections Hospital about their role in the case.

The MCT concluded that their certificates exaggerated Thaksin's medical condition, enabling his prolonged stay at PGH for six months in lieu of serving time in prison.

Mr Thanakrit said the public health minister, who is also the honorary president of the MCT, did not reject the MCT's resolution outright but partially disagreed with it and offered feedback for the MCT for consideration.

Mr Somsak also gave his comments about the MCT's actions on a case-by-case basis, he added.

"However, this isn't an order for the MCT to make a review. Technically, the MCT's board will further consider it [the minister's feedback]," said the minister's aide.

Early this week, Mr Somsak raised concerns about the review process regarding the three doctors and insisted on the need to evaluate all legal and medical aspects before making a decision on whether to veto the MCT resolution.

Meanwhile, two Senate committees yesterday decided to conduct a study into the powers of the DoC and the PGH following the MCT's findings, which is expected to take 45 days.

Pol Lt Gen Boonchan Nuansai, a member of the Senate committee on legal affairs and justice, insisted that the study should not be construed as the committee's attempt to interfere in these agencies' work, and it is not politically motivated. He said the MCT's findings that the three doctors gave inaccurate information about the state of Thaksin's illness could undermine the rule of law.

Dr Prapon Tangsrikiatkul, a member of the Senate committee on public health, said the ethical misconduct raised concerns about trust in the medical profession and public health system.

Suriyasai Katasila, a former coordinator of the yellow-shirt People's Alliance for Democracy, warned Mr Somsak not to meddle with the professional organisations such as the MCT.