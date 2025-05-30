Govt to host major event to promote Thai silk in June

Listen to this article

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, sixth from left, and foreign dignitaries pose for a group photo at a press conference for the '14th Celebration of Silk: Thailand's Silk Road to the World 2025' event, which will held at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall on June 21. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Ministry of Culture, in conjunction with the Association of Thai Silk and Culture, will hold an event to promote Thai silk on the global stage next month.

The event, called the "14th Celebration of Silk: Thailand's Silk Road to the World 2025", will be held at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall on June 21.

This year's event will feature a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, who is known for her dedication in promoting Thai silk on the world stage.

The event will also include a fashion show featuring cabinet members, government agency representatives, members of the diplomatic corps from over 80 countries and their spouses, which will showcase designs by Thai university students.

From June 25-29, the organisers will also hold other events designed to promote awareness of Thai silk products at the Eden Zone in CentralWorld, including the award ceremony to crown the winner of the 6th Next Big Silk Designer Contest 2025. The contest, which was held in April, saw students compete to showcase their best Thai dress designs made out of Thai silk and patterns.

In total, 197 outfits designed by Thai students will be showcased at the event. The public will also be able to purchase products made by over 40 Thai silk producers from all four regions of the country.

Paolo Dionisi, the Italian Ambassador to Thailand and a member of the organising committee, said that on behalf of the diplomatic corps, he appreciated the effort of the students who designed the outfits that will be worn by members of the diplomatic corps at the event, and their determination to promote Thai silk.