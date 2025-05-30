Flood threat grows along Chao Phraya

The Chao Phraya barrage in Chai Nat increased its water discharge to 1,000 cubic metres per second before noon yesterday, raising downstream water levels by approximately 0.6-1.7 metres due to continued rainfall in the upper basin. (Photo: Royal Irrigation Department)

Bangkok is on heightened alert for potential flooding as high sea levels threaten low-lying areas along the Chao Phraya River through to Sunday, with temporary and permanent flood protection measures underway.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is coordinating with the Royal Irrigation Department, the Hydrographic Department, the Royal Thai Navy, and other agencies to monitor the situation closely and issue warnings when necessary, said Jessada Chandraprabha, director of the Drainage and Sewerage Department.

The high tides, combined with saltwater intrusion in the Chao Phraya River, have prompted daily inspections of flood barriers and drainage infrastructure in the river and the connected canals, namely Khlong Bangkok Noi, Khlong Mahasawt and Khlong Phrakhanong, he said.

Bangkok's permanent floodwalls range from 2.8 to 3.5 metres above mean sea level (MSL), but 32 sections, known as "gapped barriers", remain incomplete, he said.

These total 4.35 kilometres and are being temporarily reinforced with sandbags placed at a height of 2.4–2.7m above the MSL to mitigate flood risks, he added.

So far, 21 permanent barrier sections totalling 2.58km have been completed in key locations, such as Si Phraya Pier in Bang Rak and Riverside Condo in Bang Kho Laem, he said.

Mr Jessada added that four additional segments, including areas in Yannawa, Khlong Toei, and Bang Phlat, are under construction and are expected to be finished before the October flood season.

Budget proposals have been submitted for another seven segments (totalling 1.17km), while funding for five future projects (totalling 0.79km) is being prepared, he said.

These include sites in Dusit, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok Noi, Bang Phlat, and Rat Burana districts, he said.

Meanwhile, the Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning of continued heavy rain in the North through today, due to a passing monsoon trough, which raises the risk of flash floods and landslides.

Rainfall is expected to ease from tomorrow to next Wednesday, although isolated heavy showers may persist in some areas, said the department. It added that weakened southwest monsoon conditions over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are contributing to the gradual decline in rainfall.

However, seas remain rough, with waves up to 2m in storm-affected areas, warned the department.

Residents living in northern and low-lying areas are advised to remain alert and avoid travelling through flood-prone zones, while farmers should prepare for possible weather-related damage, said the department.