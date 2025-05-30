Ex-National Office of Buddhism officials in hot water

Three former officials from the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) unusually accumulated wealth stemming from alleged misappropriation of temple support funds, says the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Saroj Phuengrampan, secretary-general of the NACC, said yesterday the commission investigated complaints against former state officials attached to the NOB concerning alleged embezzlement of funds designated for temple support.

The commission concluded three individuals were guilty of amassing wealth suspiciously and has taken legal action accordingly.

The former officials were named as Patthana Su-ammatmontri, a former senior expert in religious academia; Pornpen Kittitharangkoon, who directed the general education section of Dharma schools; and Jurairat Meesiri, a former public relations officer.

Mr Pattana was accused of having amassed 24.9 million baht in unexplained wealth, Ms Pornpen of having acquired 12.8 million baht in assets without clear legal justification and Ms Jurairat of having gained 10.8 million baht in assets deemed to be unusual wealth.

The NACC is seeking a court order for these assets so they can be forfeited to the state. The NACC says it will send all reports and evidence to the Office of the Attorney General.

This is to initiate legal proceedings with the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, so the illicit assets held by the accused can be transferred to state ownership under the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption.