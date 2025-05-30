Police hunt man who killed 3 relatives in Suphan Buri

A police pickup truck is parked in the compound of Wat Yang Sawang Arom School in U Thong district of Suphan Buri following a fatal gun attack at a house near the school on Friday morning in which three people were shot dead and another seriously injured. The school evacuated students to safer areas. (Photo: Wat Yang Sawang Arom School Facebook page)

A man shot and killed three family members and injured another in an violent outburst at a village in U Thong district on Friday morning, prompting police to launch a manhunt for the gunman.

The fatal shooting occurred at village Moo 2 in tambon Ban Don, said Pol Maj Maneenanthiya Ketkaew, an investigation officer at Srayaisom police station in U Thong district, who was alerted to the incident at about 9am.

Police rushing to the scene found three people – two women and one man – dead in the house. A fourth victim, a woman, had sustained serious gunshot wounds and was rushed to U Thong Hospital.

Police immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect, who was identified as Paiboon, or Bas, 33. The suspect and the victims were relatives.

People nearby told police that they heard six or seven gunshots, but they initially thought the sound was from fireworks.

The shooting prompted Wat Yang Sawang Arom School to evacuate students to safer areas because the school was near the shooting scene. Six police were deployed to beef up security for students and teachers.

A hunt is underway for the suspect. Police initially believed the shooting might stem from a land dispute among relatives or a family problem. The gunman was reportedly hot-tempered and often showed off his pistol.