Rain to ease in most parts of Thailand next week

A car drives through a flooded street when Bang Phli Industrial Estate was under water on Thursday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chaiyutworakan)

Rain will start subsiding in most areas of Thailand from Sunday after all regions, including Bangkok, were pounded by downpours during the early stage of the wet season.

The Meteorological Department on Friday expected declining rainfall from Sunday to Thursday in most parts of the country

"We are still in the early mode of the rainy season with rain having been detected for several days," department deputy spokesman Somkhuan Tonjan said. "Good news is rain will ease from June 1 to 6 or 7."

The department said heavy rain was still possible on the weekend only in the upper part of the northern and northeastern regions, including Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Nakhon Phanom and Loei provinces.

Yosothon's Muang district saw the heaviest precipitation in the country on Thursday with 112 millimetres of rain, according to the ministry's latest update.

The country is entering a long weekend from Saturday to Tuesday. June 3 is Her Majesty the Queen's birthday and the government is giving an extra day off to state workers on Monday. The Bank of Thailand and other financial institutions, including the stock market, also close on Monday as it is a mid-year holiday for them.